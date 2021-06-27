Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

