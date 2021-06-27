Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

SLCRU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

