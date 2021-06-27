Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $495,000 Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $837,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000.

NRACU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

