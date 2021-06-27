Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAAU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.