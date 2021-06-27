YENTEN (YTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $126,697.09 and approximately $18.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.55 or 0.05559797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01378172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00383994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00120676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.38 or 0.00597638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00384399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038767 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.