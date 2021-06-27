Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,361,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,086 shares of company stock worth $2,720,691 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.