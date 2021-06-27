Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.