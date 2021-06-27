Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

