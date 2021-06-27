Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.93. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on WCC shares. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in WESCO International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

