Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

