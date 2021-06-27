Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). argenx reported earnings of ($3.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.70. 173,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,709. argenx has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.