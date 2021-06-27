Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Entegris posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

ENTG traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $117.75. 1,083,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,056. Entegris has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

