Zacks: Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.61 billion and the lowest is $38.02 billion. JD.com posted sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $147.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. 16,604,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88. JD.com has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

