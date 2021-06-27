Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $439.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.43 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after acquiring an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,776. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

