Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.17 million to $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 156,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

