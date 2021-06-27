Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,673. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.56.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

