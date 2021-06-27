Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.52 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 483.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,966,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,174. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

