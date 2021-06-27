Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $574.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 72.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.82. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,011.55 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

