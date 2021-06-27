Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.78 Million

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post $327.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $329.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

