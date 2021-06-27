Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.73. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,165,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

