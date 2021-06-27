Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Starbucks reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.