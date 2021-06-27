Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $36.50 on Friday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 656,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

