Zacks Investment Research Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.