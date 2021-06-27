Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to “Strong-Buy”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the second quarter have been going up over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. The buyout has made it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing operation is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $24,244,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

