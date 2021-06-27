Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,358.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.28 or 0.05737392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.38 or 0.01386502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00380037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00120109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.00600693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00381070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006326 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

