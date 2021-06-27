Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of ZM opened at $372.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

