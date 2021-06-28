$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several research firms have commented on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PAYA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $11.11. 1,539,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

