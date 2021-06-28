$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Venator Materials reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Venator Materials stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Boston Partners grew its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

