$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $358.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

