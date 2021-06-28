-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Infinera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Infinera by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.