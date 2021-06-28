-$0.05 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Materialise posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTLS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. 516,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81. Materialise has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

