$0.05 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OII. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 466,666 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OII opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

