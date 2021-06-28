$0.10 EPS Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. V.F. reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE:VFC traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.14. 124,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

