$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

