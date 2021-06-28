$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after purchasing an additional 789,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

