$0.54 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

NBIX stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 11,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,742. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

