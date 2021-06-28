-$0.72 EPS Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $825.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $20.25.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

