0x (ZRX) Market Cap Hits $596.94 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $596.94 million and $62.12 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.