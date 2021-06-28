$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $19.80 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

