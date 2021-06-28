$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.68. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $240.37. 475,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

