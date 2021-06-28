$1.74 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,142. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.