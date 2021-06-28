108,457 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. Diamondback Energy comprises 3.1% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.58. 51,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

