1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €25.68 ($30.21) and last traded at €25.74 ($30.28). Approximately 50,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 193,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.84 ($30.40).

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.12 ($33.08).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.82. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.