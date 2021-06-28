$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.47 million and the highest is $13.07 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 100,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,995. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

