13,174 Shares in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CUB opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

