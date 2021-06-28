1,351 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $187.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

