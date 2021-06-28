1,646 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

