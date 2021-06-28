$17.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $71.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 989,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,127,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

