17,544 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

