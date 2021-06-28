17,867 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $20,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

