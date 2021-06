1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Up 21%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH)’s stock price shot up 21% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.25. 11,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 6,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.

1847 Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

